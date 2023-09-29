Ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon joins PML-N

Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon. — APP/File

Ex-FIA chief appointed convener of PML-N's Sindh committee.

Party preparing for grand reception for Nawaz.

Memon's joining of PML-N comes after Raja Riaz's affiliation.

Former Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon on Friday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The ex-FIA chief has been appointed convener of the PML-N Sindh's 12-member committee constituted by the party's Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his homecoming next month.

Apart from Memon, Muhammad Zubair, Nehal Hashmi and Kheeal Das Kohistani are part of the committee which is responsible for ensuring party workers' attendance in welcoming the PML-N supremo.

The party is preparing for a grand reception for Nawaz — who is set to return to Pakistan on October 21 — and plans to hold a massive rally of one million people in their stronghold — Lahore.

The development comes after Raja Riaz, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) joined the Nawaz-led party earlier this month, after meeting him in London.

It is pertinent to mention that Memon was accused of facilitating a suspect wanted for financial crimes overseas and for failing to investigate the person's money laundering allegations. However, the sessions court acquitted the former FIA head in April last year.

Separately, the former cop — during an interview with a private news channel in October 2022 — confirmed the claims made by a hacker that he was locked in a washroom on the then-prime minister, Imran Khan’s directive and pressurised to follow his orders.

Memon, responding to the claims, confirmed the details, alleging that the former premier used abusive language for PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

The then-principal secretary of PM, Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom, he added.