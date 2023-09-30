 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fury vs. Usyk: Unbeaten heavyweights vie for four-belt glory

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Oleksandr Usyk has beaten Anthony Joshua twice. AFP/File
Oleksandr Usyk has beaten Anthony Joshua twice. AFP/File

LONDON: The boxing world is gearing up for a historic showdown as Tyson Fury is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

While the exact date remains unconfirmed, sources indicate December 23 as the tentative target. 

A Battle for Boxing History

Usyk, hailing from Ukraine, currently holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles, while Britain's Tyson Fury reigns as the WBC heavyweight champion. 

This highly-anticipated bout has the potential to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, a feat not achieved since Lennox Lewis's reign 23 years ago.

Unblemished Records

Both fighters boast unblemished records throughout their professional careers. Fury, who turned pro in 2008, has secured 33 victories and suffered only one draw. Meanwhile, Usyk, with a perfect record of 21 wins, recently defended his titles against Britain's Daniel Dubois in a match clouded by controversy following a low blow ruling by referee Luis Pabon.

A Fight for the Ages

"This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport," asserted Fury's promoter Frank Warren, highlighting the unparalleled anticipation surrounding this battle. With an expectation that this could be "the biggest boxing event of the century," the heavyweight division is set to reignite the passion of fans worldwide.

Acknowledging Courage

Usyk's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, expressed his admiration for being part of this historic clash, paying his respects to Tyson Fury for his courage. The magnitude of this bout has not been lost on the boxing community.

A Controversial Stage

The choice to stage the fight in Saudi Arabia has stirred controversy, given the nation's questionable human rights record. Despite concerns, Saudi Arabia has increasingly become a host for high-profile sporting events, a strategy criticized by some as "sportswashing." The conservative monarchy has faced international condemnation for various issues, including mass executions, LGBTQ+ rights restrictions, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Fighter Journeys

Tyson Fury's path to the undisputed title fight is a testament to his resilience. After claiming his first world title by dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury took a hiatus from the sport, battling mental health issues. He returned in 2020 to become the WBC champion after defeating Deontay Wilder in a highly controversial bout.

Oleksandr Usyk's journey is equally remarkable. He gained fame by winning heavyweight gold at the 2012 Olympics and later became the undisputed world champion at cruiserweight. In 2019, he transitioned to the heavyweight division, shocking the world by defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021 and successfully defending his titles.

More From Sports:

All Blacks crush Italy 96-17 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot

All Blacks crush Italy 96-17 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot
Four out of the six abducted footballers 'recovered', confirms official

Four out of the six abducted footballers 'recovered', confirms official
World Cup 2023: Rizwan's ton goes in vain as NZ defeats Pakistan in warm-up match

World Cup 2023: Rizwan's ton goes in vain as NZ defeats Pakistan in warm-up match
Some of the most iconic moments in World Cup history at a glance

Some of the most iconic moments in World Cup history at a glance
ICC reveals star-studded panel of commentators for World Cup 2023

ICC reveals star-studded panel of commentators for World Cup 2023
PCB's Zaka Asraf elated over Pakistan team's 'fantastic' reception in India

PCB's Zaka Asraf elated over Pakistan team's 'fantastic' reception in India
Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags bronze in Asian Games shooting competition

Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags bronze in Asian Games shooting competition
Bangladeshi umpire breaks barriers at ICC World Cup

Bangladeshi umpire breaks barriers at ICC World Cup
NFL legend Tom Brady reflects on post-retirement weight loss, spills diet beans

NFL legend Tom Brady reflects on post-retirement weight loss, spills diet beans
How much Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan will earn under new PCB deal?

How much Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan will earn under new PCB deal?
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani YouTubers deny applying for Indian visa

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani YouTubers deny applying for Indian visa
World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen 'overwhelmed' by Indian welcome video

World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen 'overwhelmed' by Indian welcome