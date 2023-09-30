India's RAW involved in terror incidents in Pakistan, Bugti says after blasts in KP, Balochistan

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti addressing a press conference in Quetta on September 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Minister Sarfraz Bugti says “we know who is doing it and from where."

Interior minister vows to avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis.

He says there’s no place for militants and their facilitators in country.

QUETTA: Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Saturday that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan.



On Friday, the county was rocked by two suicide blasts in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which caused several casualties and left many others injured.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Bugti vowed to establish the writ of the state at all costs.

Bugti said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis.

The minister also pledged to utilise all resources to eliminate terrorism, stressing that there’s no place for militants and their facilitators in the country.

“We know who is doing it and from where,” Bugti maintained.

At least 52 people including a cop died and 60 others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid Milad un Nabi procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan. Meanwhile in KP's Hangu, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque, leaving five dead — including a policeman — and 12 injured.



Both attacks took place on Friday during the preparations for Friday prayers and celebrations of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, a case against the suicide attack during the preparation for the Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Balochistan's Mastung district has been registered against unknown attackers at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta.

The culprits have been booked under the murder, attempted murder, Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act, a CTD spokesperson told Geo News.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing after the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that the authorities had recovered four footballers from Dera Bugti and the remaining will be recovered soon.

Six footballers, while on their way to Sibbi were abducted from Balochistan's Jani Bair area of Dera Bugti earlier this month on September 9.

Int'l community condemns attacks

The international community, including the United States, strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu, extending their condolences to the families of the victims of the blasts.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller shared Washigton's condemnation of the "suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others."

In a separate post on X, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, too, extended his support for Pakistan on behalf of the US, adding that the nation's hearts go out to the victims and families.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attacks, reaffirming the Kingdom's firm position calling for the rejection of violence and terrorism wherever it occurs.

Saudi Arabia extended full solidarity with assurance to stand by Pakistan and its brotherly people in this momentous event.

The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement condemning the attacks, wrote: "The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles."

Besides, Iraq, Algeria, France, Türkiye, and Egypt also condemned the terrorist attacks.



In their separate statements, they expressed condolences over the loss of precious human lives and offered solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan.

The countries also renewed their firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism, and intimidation of citizens, praying for the early and speedy recovery of the injured.