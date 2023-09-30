 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Case registered against Imran Khan's lawyer for attacking PML-N senator in TV show

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday, September 30, 2023

A picture collage of PTIs Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (left) and PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan (right). — X/@Peace4allpak/@afnanullahkh
  • Case lodged at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station.
  • Senator Afnan alleges Marwat threatened to kill him.
  • Afnan seeks legal action against Marwat.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, has been booked in a case for physically assaulting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan live on a TV show, days after the brawl came to light.

The first information report (FIR) lodged by Afnan at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station on Saturday stated that Marwat attacked him during the talk show where he had been invited as a guest.

The senator alleged in the FIR that Marwat threatened to kill him, adding that videos and other evidence of the incident were available.

“During the heated debate, Mr Sher Afzal Marwat suddenly attacked me and tried to hit me and also threatened that I will face consequences and he will not spare me and gave life threats,” he stated in the FIR. 

He further stated that the PTI leader also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about attacking him.

Afnan sought then legal action against Marwat.

The set of a private television channel looked like a wrestling ring in a video that surfaced on social media earlier this week, showing the two political leaders scuffling violently after a heated argument.

The incident was confirmed by both parties and has also been shared by the senator on X.

The argument between the two ended up in the use of abusive language when all of a sudden Marwat attacked the senator. 

At first, both pushed each other eventually resorted to slaps and started punching each other.

It was only due to the TV show crew’s intervention that both the politicians were separated.

Taking to X, Dr Afnan said that Marwat attacked him, adding that he does not believe in violence but is a “soldier of Nawaz Sharif”.

“The beating that I gave to Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially Imran Khan. They will not be able to show their face to anyone and will be forced to wear big dark sunglasses,” the senator said.

While Marwat, in a post, claimed that the TV show host was "spreading misinformation" about the "unpleasant incident".

"He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a Superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio and took shelter in a nearby room, which I came to know after watching his programme today," Marwat said. 

He also added that he plans to "initiate a defamation case and criminal complaint" the lawyer wrote. 

