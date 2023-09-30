Mastung suicide blast death toll rises to 59

Men and paramedic staff transfer a man, who was injured in a blast in Mastung, from an ambulance outside hospital in Quetta, September 29, 2023. — Reuters

Death toll rises as seven more succumb to their injuries.

52 deaths recorded in Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital.

Suicide bomber targeted people gearing up for procession.

QUETTA: The death toll from the suicide blast in Balochistan's Mastung district has risen to 59, a spokesperson of the Civil Hospital Quetta said Saturday, as seven more succumbed to their injuries.

In a statement, the spokesperson said 52 deaths were recorded in the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital, six in the civil hospital, and one in the BMC Complex.

A suicide bomber Friday targeted people gearing up for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — near a mosque in the Mastung district.

At least 52 people were killed initially, according to district health official Abdul Rasheed, including the children who were aged nine to 11. At least 58 people were injured.

"My feet trembled and I was thrown to the ground," said 49-year-old Hazoor Bakhsh.

"As the dust settled, I saw people scattered in all directions, some screaming while others called out for help."

Hours after the blast in Balochistan, a second attack took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city and claimed the lives of five people — including a policeman — and injured 12.

The incident took place within the parametres of Police Station Doaba during the Friday sermon — a time when scores of believers are gathered at a mosque for their weekly prayer.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said earlier today that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan.

Bugti, in a press conference in Quetta, said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis.

"We know who is doing it and from where," Bugti maintained, vowing to utilise all state resources against militants.