MoU signed to combat climate change, promote environmental conservation

Representatives of Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan and World Wide Fund for Nature - Pakistan are signing the MoU to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation in Karachi.

KARACHI: With an aim to align efforts and resources towards shared goals, including climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and the enhancement of community resilience, the Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan through the Ismaili Council for Pakistan (ICP), and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The strategic partnership signifies a commitment to fostering positive change through afforestation, education, and awareness campaigns.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in Karachi in the presence of key dignitaries, including ICP President Nizar Mewawalla, ICP Executive Officer Arif Sajwani, WWF-Pakistan President Nadeem Khalid, and the leadership of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

As part of the collaborative effort, WWF-Pakistan will provide technical expertise to Ismaili CIVIC in developing afforestation and forest protection plans across various sites in the country.

Meanwhile, Ismaili CIVIC, with the assistance of community volunteers, will engage in eco-friendly activities with WWF-Pakistan to further its efforts in environmental protection through various programs and activities.

This collaborative effort between WWF-Pakistan and Ismaili CIVIC underscores the importance of collective action in addressing pressing environmental issues and driving positive change in Pakistan's ecological landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan said, “WWF’s footprint is visible across Pakistan. Right from the Himalayan mountains of the north to the plains of Punjab and the delta in the south, we are working with partners to turn challenges into solutions. This includes carbon sequestration activities and afforestation at various levels and the implementation of nature-based solutions with communities to enhance resilience to climate-induced risks.”

He maintained that today’s signing was significant because it makes us stronger in our efforts to influence the course of conservation.

“With Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, we look forward to leveraging the strength of their network and their unmatched active volunteer base to co-create and implement solutions for pollution, unsustainable tourism and poorly planned development,” he added. In addition to afforestation efforts, the partnership also focuses on jointly exploring, piloting and upscaling livelihood opportunities for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

Both organisations will collaborate to tackle environmental challenges, including pollution, unsustainable tourism practices, and development projects with a sense of urgency.

On his part, ICP President Nizar Mewawalla appreciated the steps taken by WWF in focusing on the conservation of nature and natural resources by improving the health and state of the natural environment in Pakistan.