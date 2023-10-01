 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Ahmed Faraz

Policeman martyred, two terrorists killed in attack on Mianwali patrolling post

By
Ahmed Faraz

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Armed policemen standing at the crime scene during an investigation. — Online/File
Armed policemen standing at the crime scene during an investigation. — Online/File

  • Terrorists attacked police check post in the wee hours of Sunday.
  • Foreign elements were involved in the recent wave of terrorism: IGP.
  • Search operation underway to apprehend remaining terrorists: CTD.

Punjab police foiled a terrorist attack on a patrolling post in the Kundal area of Punjab’s Mianwali district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said in a statement on Sunday.

The Punjab police chief said the gun battle between the law enforcers and the militants erupted after 10 to 12 terrorists attacked a police check post in the wee hours of Sunday.

At least two terrorists were killed by the firing of policeman deployed on the roof of a nearby building while one policeman was martyred in the exchange of fire.

The terrorists attacked the police check post from two sides, the IGP said adding that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams also participated in the operation.

The operation against the terrorists was carried out carefully as it got dark in the hilly area, the IGP said.

He said the police had information about the terrorist attack and added that foreign elements were involved in the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country.

“Everyone knows the motives behind terrorism,” IG Anwar said adding that the terrorists will be identified in the next two to four hours.

Meanwhile, a CTD spokesperson in a statement said as many as two terrorists were killed while search operation that was launched to apprehend the remaining terrorists.

The entire area has been cordoned off, the spokesperson added.

For the past year now, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly being under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians to deteriorate peace.

On Friday, two separate suicide bombings in Balochistan's Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu left several people dead and many others injured.

Earlier this month, a report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated a sharp increase recorded in militant attacks across the country in the month of August with 99 terror incidents reported.

This, according to the report, was the highest number recorded in any single month since November 2014. These attacks have resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly targeting security forces personnel and civilians.

Security forces, however, continue to conduct operations against terrorists to eliminate militancy from the country.

More From Pakistan:

Pervez Khattak censures Imran Khan for confrontational politics

Pervez Khattak censures Imran Khan for confrontational politics
PML-N legal team to approach LHC for Nawaz Sharif's bail before return

PML-N legal team to approach LHC for Nawaz Sharif's bail before return
PML-N decides not to adopt anti-establishment narrative

PML-N decides not to adopt anti-establishment narrative
Forces of evil will continue to face full might of state, COAS says after Mastung suicide blast kills 59

Forces of evil will continue to face full might of state, COAS says after Mastung suicide blast kills 59
MoU signed to combat climate change, promote environmental conservation

MoU signed to combat climate change, promote environmental conservation
Mastung suicide blast death toll rises to 59

Mastung suicide blast death toll rises to 59
Moonis Elahi’s bailable arrest warrant issued in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi’s bailable arrest warrant issued in money laundering case
Case registered against Imran Khan's lawyer for attacking PML-N senator in TV show video

Case registered against Imran Khan's lawyer for attacking PML-N senator in TV show
Draft delimitation: Election watchdog highlights glaring voter disparities in constituencies

Draft delimitation: Election watchdog highlights glaring voter disparities in constituencies
'Annoying and uncivil': Info Minister Solangi hates voice notes

'Annoying and uncivil': Info Minister Solangi hates voice notes
India's RAW involved in terror incidents in Pakistan, Bugti says after blasts in KP, Balochistan video

India's RAW involved in terror incidents in Pakistan, Bugti says after blasts in KP, Balochistan
CM Baqar directs private schools to implement 10% 'free education' policy

CM Baqar directs private schools to implement 10% 'free education' policy