 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Babar Azam-led Green Shirts relish Hyderabadi cuisine

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Restaurant staff have their photographs made with the Pakistan cricket team at a eatery in Hyderabad, India,on September 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Restaurant staff have their photographs made with the Pakistan cricket team at a eatery in Hyderabad, India,on September 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistani cricket team, currently in India for the ICC World Cup 2023, appears to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the historic city of Hyderabad, savouring every moment as they prepare for the tournament.

While the team has been diligently practicing through warm-up matches in the lead-up to the month-long event, it is also relishing the city's delightful local cuisine.

The squad, led by Babar Azam in the mega cricket event, had a memorable Saturday night, partaking in a sumptuous dinner at a popular eatery in a city famous for its diverse and delicious cuisine.

The Green Shirts' arrival was met with a warm and hospitable reception with their faces visibly gleaming while being led towards their tables.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video showing its team enjoying a lively dinner and having a great time.

The Pakistan team arrived in the Indian city last week and was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome from fans.

The reception left players including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan deeply moved, prompting them to express their appreciation towards the warm gesture on social media, acknowledging both their fans and organisers for the hospitality.

During their time in the city so far, the team has played a warm-up match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Despite an impressive performance by its openers, Pakistan lost the game at the hands of the Kiwis.

More From Sports:

FC Cincinnati make history, clinch first MLS Supporters' Shield

FC Cincinnati make history, clinch first MLS Supporters' Shield
Premier League upsets: Wolves stun Man City, Spurs shock Liverpool

Premier League upsets: Wolves stun Man City, Spurs shock Liverpool
Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph

Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph
ICC mascots names revealed ahead of World Cup

ICC mascots names revealed ahead of World Cup
Asian Games 2023: India thrash Pakistan 10-2 in hockey

Asian Games 2023: India thrash Pakistan 10-2 in hockey
'Fielding cost us the match,' Rizwan weighs in on NZ warm-up fixture loss

'Fielding cost us the match,' Rizwan weighs in on NZ warm-up fixture loss

World Cup 2023: PCB seeks ICC’s prompt action over Indian visa delay for fans

World Cup 2023: PCB seeks ICC’s prompt action over Indian visa delay for fans
US-backed South Korea nukes Un-led North Korea — in Asian Games basketball

US-backed South Korea nukes Un-led North Korea — in Asian Games basketball
Why did Shaheen, Shadab not bowl in New Zealand warm-up match?

Why did Shaheen, Shadab not bowl in New Zealand warm-up match?
All Blacks crush Italy 96-17 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot

All Blacks crush Italy 96-17 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot
Fury vs. Usyk: Unbeaten heavyweights vie for four-belt glory

Fury vs. Usyk: Unbeaten heavyweights vie for four-belt glory
Four out of the six abducted footballers 'recovered', confirms official

Four out of the six abducted footballers 'recovered', confirms official