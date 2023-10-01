WATCH: Babar Azam-led Green Shirts relish Hyderabadi cuisine

Restaurant staff have their photographs made with the Pakistan cricket team at a eatery in Hyderabad, India,on September 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistani cricket team, currently in India for the ICC World Cup 2023, appears to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the historic city of Hyderabad, savouring every moment as they prepare for the tournament.

While the team has been diligently practicing through warm-up matches in the lead-up to the month-long event, it is also relishing the city's delightful local cuisine.

The squad, led by Babar Azam in the mega cricket event, had a memorable Saturday night, partaking in a sumptuous dinner at a popular eatery in a city famous for its diverse and delicious cuisine.

The Green Shirts' arrival was met with a warm and hospitable reception with their faces visibly gleaming while being led towards their tables.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video showing its team enjoying a lively dinner and having a great time.

The Pakistan team arrived in the Indian city last week and was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome from fans.

The reception left players including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan deeply moved, prompting them to express their appreciation towards the warm gesture on social media, acknowledging both their fans and organisers for the hospitality.

During their time in the city so far, the team has played a warm-up match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Despite an impressive performance by its openers, Pakistan lost the game at the hands of the Kiwis.