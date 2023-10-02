Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce give major hints about their 'relationship'?

 
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has given a major hint about their rumoured romance as the latter was spotted leaving the global pop icon's apartment in New York City on Saturday just prior to his game against New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Spending the night at the Shake It Off crooner's lavish residence, on-ground spies told Page Six that the NFL's tight end left on Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

The insider revealed further details that the sports star arrived at his hotel in NJ in the black Range Rover of the Grammy winner.

Credit: TheImageDirect.com
Upon his arrival, the paparazzi met Travis with a jubilant welcome as the 33-year-old walked through the hotel gate and responded to their gestures with "Good morning."

The seemingly initmate late meet-up comes following the outing of Taylor with her girlfriends, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.

Credit: TheImageDirect.com
Meanwhile, the alleged relationship between the duos reportedly started after the 33-year-old revealed that he tried to share his number with the popstar in her Kansas show in July but his efforts were seemingly spurned.

Months later, Taylor stirred a frenzy when she arrived to watch Travis's game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City—on his request, leading to frantic romance rumours.

