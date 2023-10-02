Zainab Abbas joins ICC panel as presenter for World Cup 2023

Zainab says she is “humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket World Cup 2023”. — X/@ZAbbasOfficial

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas is "humbled" with the idea of joining the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the ICC World Cup 2023 that is set to begin in India on October 5.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Zainab announced that she will be attending the mega event as a presenter.

The presenter said she was always intrigued to discover what lies in India.

India and Pakistan are neighbours but not many cultural exchanges take place due to strained ties between the two countries.

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business," said Zainab.



The presenter added that she was humbled to present in India during the World Cup for the ICC again.

"A journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now," she said.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced commentary panel for the World Cup 2023 in India, which begins next month, on Friday. Pakistan's Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis are also part of the panel.

"ICC.tv's coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage," the ICC said in a press release.

"They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

"The commentary box will mark the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

"More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

"They will be joined in on the fun by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

"The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward."

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.