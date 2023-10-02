 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Atique ur Rehman

Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team out of semis race

By
Atique ur Rehman

Monday, October 02, 2023

Pakistan hockey team. — AHF
Pakistan hockey team. — AHF

KARACHI: Japan hockey team's 3-2 win over Pakistan knocked the Green Shirts out of the semis race of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Pakistan needed to win their final group stage match against Japan to remain in the semis race, but they fell short.

The Men In Green took the lead in the fifth minute after a goal from Arshad Liaquat, but Japan hit back with two quick goals in the sixth and 17th minute through Tanaka Kaito and Fukuda Kentaro, respectively, to take control of the match.

Fujishima Raiki extended Japan's lead to 3-1 in the 28th minute. However, Pakistan came back into the match soon after with a goal from Arbaz Ahmad.

Despite both teams threatening to score more goals in the final quarter, the match ended 3-2 in Japan's favour.

Pakistan will now face the team in third place in Pool B for the fifth and sixth position on October 6.

Earlier, Pakistan head coach and team manager Saeed Khan apologised to the nation for the embarrassing 10-2 against India on Saturday.

"I apologise to the nation for this huge defeat against India. We have never lost with such a big margin against India," Saeed said.

"I was a team member when we defeated India 7-1 in the Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982. Though we were expecting defeat against a powerful Indian team ranked 3rd in the world, we never thought of losing with such a huge margin."

According to Saeed, the second major cause of such a poor show against India was the absence of quality support staff with the team.

"We don’t even have the required support staff with us. Other teams have eight to ten-member staff and we hardly have two to three," he said.

"You cannot make your player utilise their talent in the best possible way. These players don’t have any financial security which haunts their progress," he said.

"There should be a set amount for hockey development in Pakistan with every penny to be made accountable. India invests over Rs2 billion on hockey alone each year and we don’t have any set amount for hockey development or for players' financial security."

It must be noted that Pakistan started the Asian Games with three convincing wins against Singapore, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan. 

More From Sports:

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Cho Oyu

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Cho Oyu

Mission 14: Sirbaz Khan summits world’s 6th highest peak

Mission 14: Sirbaz Khan summits world’s 6th highest peak
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance rumours kick Jets ticket sales to all-time high

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance rumours kick Jets ticket sales to all-time high
Haris Rauf recalls his struggles before making it big

Haris Rauf recalls his struggles before making it big
Simone Biles nails Yurchenko's double pike at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles nails Yurchenko's double pike at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
‘Too much politics’ in PCB, admits Zaka Ashraf

‘Too much politics’ in PCB, admits Zaka Ashraf
Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai due to ‘personal emergency’

Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai due to ‘personal emergency’
Zainab Abbas joins ICC panel as presenter for World Cup 2023

Zainab Abbas joins ICC panel as presenter for World Cup 2023
World Cup 2023: Here's a look into some of shocking upsets in mega event's history

World Cup 2023: Here's a look into some of shocking upsets in mega event's history
Tyson Fury considers fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson 'lose-lose situation'

Tyson Fury considers fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson 'lose-lose situation'
Ali Zankawi's misthrow injures judge during men's hammer final at Asian Games

Ali Zankawi's misthrow injures judge during men's hammer final at Asian Games
WATCH: TikToker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns video

WATCH: TikToker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns