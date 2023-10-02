Germany to provide €2 million in aid to Pakistan for calamity-hit people

German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz speaking at the launching ceremony of "Landmarks of Pakistan" in Karachi on October 1, 2023. — X/@GermanyinKHI

KARACHI: German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz has said that Germany will provide €2 million in aid under the United Nations' (UN) World Foord Programme (WFP) initiative to Pakistan by 2027.

Speaking at the book exhibition ceremony organised by the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) for Landmarks of Pakistan — a book by German artist Ute Elpers — the German envoy said that Elpers (late) through his paintings highlighted the difficulties faced by the affectees of the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods and for that, his services will always be remembered.

The book represents Pakistan as it includes the depiction of significant places in various cities and provinces across the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh Caretaker Minister Tourism, Environment and Climate Change Arshad Wali Mohammad apprised that Elper's book has been published in both German and Urdu languages.

The speakers on the occasion also revealed that the revenue generated from Elper's work will be used to assist victims of climate change disasters in Germany and Pakistan.

As an artist, Elpers was a trained porcelain and ceramic painter who over the years supported humanitarian work in Pakistan. In 2005, she started creating pen and ink drawings of historic places including buildings, monuments and mausoleums depicting the rich cultural vibrancy and history of Pakistan.

She also donated revenue generated from her work to help the people affected by 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan.