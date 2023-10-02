 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’
Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

Experts fear Meghan Markle stands to turn everything on its head, now that rumors of her political aspirations have started making headlines.

Warnings about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion began with the expert writing, “here we are today, about to discuss whether said same duchess of the baked goods could be about to be named Washington as the United States’ newest Senator.”

While she admits, “it might only be ‘bandying’ at this stage Meghan Goes to Washington could [really] turn things upside down, inside out and on their head, in both Montecito and London.”

Not to mention, “If the Duchess of Sussex was to throw her hat into the arena it would hardly come as a shock, given that she and Harry have not exactly hid their Democratic tendencies and interest in the government arena under a bushel.”

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans video

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans
Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards
Kate Middleton is avoiding Prince Harry video

Kate Middleton is avoiding Prince Harry
Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation video

Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation

Idris Elba gets candid on getting therapy for ‘unhealthy habits’

Idris Elba gets candid on getting therapy for ‘unhealthy habits’

Meghan Markle’s ‘novelty’ as an actual duchess is wearing out now

Meghan Markle’s ‘novelty’ as an actual duchess is wearing out now
Kendall Jenner draws Victoria Beckham's attention

Kendall Jenner draws Victoria Beckham's attention

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson head for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson head for divorce after 3 years of marriage
Travis Barker’s racy comments about Kim Kardashian resurface: 'Kim was eye candy'

Travis Barker’s racy comments about Kim Kardashian resurface: 'Kim was eye candy'