Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

Experts fear Meghan Markle stands to turn everything on its head, now that rumors of her political aspirations have started making headlines.

Warnings about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion began with the expert writing, “here we are today, about to discuss whether said same duchess of the baked goods could be about to be named Washington as the United States’ newest Senator.”

While she admits, “it might only be ‘bandying’ at this stage Meghan Goes to Washington could [really] turn things upside down, inside out and on their head, in both Montecito and London.”

Not to mention, “If the Duchess of Sussex was to throw her hat into the arena it would hardly come as a shock, given that she and Harry have not exactly hid their Democratic tendencies and interest in the government arena under a bushel.”