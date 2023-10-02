 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

More than $50 million 'hidden' in homes across Karachi, reveal sources

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Monday, October 02, 2023

A dealer collect US dollars at a money exchange market in Karachi on January 26, 2023. — AFP
A dealer collect US dollars at a money exchange market in Karachi on January 26, 2023. — AFP

  • More than $50 million stashed in homes across metropolis: sources.
  • Sources say targeted raids on homes already kicked off in port city.
  • Dollar mafia based in old city area, including Sadar, Clifton, DHA.

KARACHI: Amid the ongoing nationwide crackdown against currency smuggling, mainly dollars, sources have revealed that more than $50 million have been stashed by the currency mafia in homes across Karachi.

According to the well-placed sources, security agencies are in possession of records of various banks and money exchange companies and have prepared a comprehensive detailed list of people involved in the sale and purchase of US dollars and other foreign currencies.

"Bigwigs" who bought the dollar as an "investment" have not yet reimbursed more than $50 million, they added.

People part of the currency mafia are based in Karachi's old city areas, including Lyari, Kharadar, Mithadar, Clifton, Sadar, Bath Island and DHA neighbourhoods.

Targeted raids on the homes of people involved in the dollar hoarding have already commenced, the sources added.

The revelation comes after earlier in the day Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti while reiterating the government's resolve to curb dollar and currency smuggling said that 168 first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against people involved in the dollar's illegal trade.

"The state will deal with hawala, hundi, and other illegal activities with an iron fist," Bugti said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to know that the caretaker government last month gave the nod to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to exercise its authority and take necessary measures to curb the smuggling of sugar and US dollars in the country.

Following the government's approval, the agency is able to exercise its authority and take necessary measures at all entry and exit points of foreign currencies.

As a result of the ongoing nationwide crackdown against the hoarding and smuggling of foreign currencies, the greenback has shed its value by more than Rs18.

Capital market expert Saad Ali — talking to Geo.tv last month — had said that the recent appreciation of the rupee [against the US dollar] was majorly driven by the government’s crackdown against the illegal currency trade and it is unlikely to "sustain for very long".

Ali also said that he believed that the US dollar "might come down to around Rs285" but is unlikely to fall to Rs250.

More From Pakistan:

Lt Gen Munir Afsar named Nadra's chairman

Lt Gen Munir Afsar named Nadra's chairman
Full court to resume hearing pleas against SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 tomorrow

Full court to resume hearing pleas against SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 tomorrow
Germany to provide €2 million in aid to Pakistan for calamity-hit people

Germany to provide €2 million in aid to Pakistan for calamity-hit people
Govt to expel over 1 million illegal immigrants, Afghan nationals living in Pakistan

Govt to expel over 1 million illegal immigrants, Afghan nationals living in Pakistan
'Irregularities' in BSEK results to be investigated

'Irregularities' in BSEK results to be investigated
Security personnel involved in 'cross-border smuggling to face court martial'

Security personnel involved in 'cross-border smuggling to face court martial'
Earthquake in Pakistan? PMD rejects reports forecasting seismic catastrophe during Oct 1-3

Earthquake in Pakistan? PMD rejects reports forecasting seismic catastrophe during Oct 1-3
LHC orders police to produce Sheikh Rashid within a week

LHC orders police to produce Sheikh Rashid within a week
Cipher case: Special court orders to present Imran, Qureshi on Oct 4

Cipher case: Special court orders to present Imran, Qureshi on Oct 4
Open court hearing of cipher case could affect Pakistan's diplomatic ties: FIA

Open court hearing of cipher case could affect Pakistan's diplomatic ties: FIA
MQM-P may withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case

MQM-P may withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case
China’s lunar mission to launch Pakistani satellite

China’s lunar mission to launch Pakistani satellite