pakistan
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Ali Raza

Nawaz to address rally at Minar-e-Pakistan soon after arriving on Oct 21: Sanaullah

By
Ali Raza

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif looks out the window of his plane after attending a ceremony to inaugurate the M9 motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan on Feb. 3, 2017. — Reuters
  • Maryam Nawaz, other party leaders devise new strategy.
  • PML-N Lahore president to give opening remarks at rally.
  • Nawaz Sharif to announce a narrative at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday revealed that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will address the public gathering at 6pm on October 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan soon after arriving in the country on the same day.

"Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Lahore on October 21 at 5:30pm," he said this while addressing a press conference in the Punjab provincial capital.

He mentioned that Nawaz is coming to lead the party at the request of PML-N, adding that the country needs an experienced leader to steer the country out of trouble.

While addressing speculations pertaining to a deal, Sanaullah maintained that Nawaz "neither went under the deal nor is coming back under any deal".

According to Sanaullah, Nawaz's legal team has completed preparations to seek protective bail from court ahead of his arrival.

Only Nawaz to address homecoming rally

Earlier, the party announced that their public rally on October 21, will only be addressed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, The News reported on Tuesday.

According to party sources, the new plan was devised following discussions among the party's top officials, including former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz.

Initially, Shehbaz, Maryam, and other party leaders were scheduled to speak at the event as well, but it has since been determined that Nawaz will be the only one to do so.

Additionally, PML-N Lahore President Saiful Mulook Khokhar would make the opening remarks and thank the audience before Nawaz’s address, according to sources.

Nawaz would unveil a narrative to the PML-N workers in his address, sources said adding that the move was suggested by Chief Organiser Maryam.

Earlier this month, Nawaz hinted at his return to Pakistan, after which Shehbaz, too, confirmed his elder brother’s homecoming ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the party’s political campaign.

“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz said.

