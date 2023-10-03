 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Nicole Scherzinger spills the beans on wedding plans with fiancé Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has unveiled her wedding plans as she prepares to marry her fiancé Thom Evans.

In an interview with Sunday Times Culture, Nicole revealed that their wedding will take place in Hawaii, with her grandfather officiating the ceremony. She shared, "The reception will be somewhere in Europe. Beyond that, I haven't even thought about anything."

Nicole has been focused on her latest project, starring as Norma Desmond in a new musical production of Sunset Boulevard. She emphasized, "Yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I'm not thinking of anything else."

Nicole got engaged to former rugby player in June this year after dating for three years during a trip to Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal. She expressed her gratitude to her followers for their warm wishes following the engagement announcement, sharing her joy with the caption, "What a week…still on cloud 9."

The engagement photos posted on Nicole's Instagram capture the moment Thom proposed with a ring and their joyful embrace after she said yes.

The couple first met when Thom participated in Celebrity X Factor in 2019, and he has often expressed how lucky he feels to be with Nicole.

