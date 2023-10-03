World Cup 2023: Which record can Shaheen Afridi break during mega event?

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi delivers a ball during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo early September 15, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi could break another record during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, slated to kick start on October 5 in neighbouring India.

The young fast bowler, who has bagged 86 wickets in 44 matches so far, could become the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets for Pakistan.

Legendary Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq currently holds the record after achieving the feat in 53 matches.

In order to break Saqlain's record, Shaheen needs to claim 14 wickets in his next eight matches.

It must be noted that Pakistan are currently playing Australia in their second warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Following a defeat in their previous warm-up match against New Zealand by five wickets, Pakistan will be eager to address their shortcomings in this game.

Meanwhile, Australia's prior warm-up clash against the Netherlands was called off due to rain.

This fixture carries great significance for both teams as it provides a valuable chance to refine their tactics, evaluate player performance, and adapt to the current conditions in preparation for the prestigious tournament.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata