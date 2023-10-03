Sachin Tendulkar named 'Global Ambassador' for ICC World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar waves the India flag after winning the World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka on April 2, 2011. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced its appointment of India's prolific batsman and legend of the game Sachin Tendulkar as the "Global Ambassador" for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to commence on October 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Hyderabad.

According to the ICC, the veteran cricketer — who has appeared in six World Cups — will declare the commencement of the tournament by walking out with the coveted trophy before the opening match.

Recalling that he was once a ball boy back in 1987, the master Blaster said that the World Cups have a special place in his heart and that he hopes that the mega event will inspire youngsters to represent their countries in the sport.

“With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament," Tendulkar said.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level,” he added.

This year's edition of the World Cup will also include a star-studded cast of ICC ambassadors comprising West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia’s Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, India’s Suresh Raina and former women's team captain Mithali Raj and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

The cricket legends will elevate the spectators' experience by placing fans at the centre of the action, bringing them closer to the game than ever before through meet and greets whilst sharing expert analysis that will be made available via the ICC Online Media Zone. They will also be seen in attendance for select matches across the country, further adding to the excitement of the highly anticipated World Cup.

“It’s a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever,” Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications said.

The mega event will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, culminating in the final on November 19 in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.