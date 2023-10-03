ECP moved to remove Imran's name as PTI chairman, declare party ineligible for electoral symbol

A board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

ECP should take action as PTI receiving foreign funding: petitioner.

ECP moved to remove Khan's name as party head from its record.

Petition against Fawad for foul language against ECP, its officials.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been moved to remove former prime minister Imran Khan's name as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and declare the party ineligible for obtaining electoral symbol.



According to details available with Geo News, the electoral body will hear three separate petitions filed against the former ruling party on October 10 by Khalid Mehmood Khan and Mohammad Awn Saqlain.

Besides seeking the removal of Imran's name as party chairman in the ECP's record, Khan— in one of his petitions — has also sought the electoral body's action against PTI, alleging that the party is still receiving "prohibited funds from foreign entities".

Meanwhile, another application filed by Mohammad Awn Saqlain seeks PTI to be declared ineligible for electoral symbols under Section 215(4) of the Election Rules 2017.

The ECP will also hear a case against PTI's former leader Fawad Chaudhry for making "contemptuous" remarks and "intemperate" language against the electoral body and its officials.

It is pertinent to know that at present, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is imprisoned in Adiala jail in cipher case after the Federal Investigation Agency — in August — booked the PTI chief under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly misplacing and misusing the classified document for their vested political interests.

Separately, the electoral body has also fixed a preliminary hearing on October 10 in response to the application filed by Syed Aziz Ud Din Kaka Khel seeking the removal of biased cabinet members of the caretaker government to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

