 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bus crash in Venice kills 21 after it fell off a bridge

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

This picture released on October 4, 2023, shows a damaged bus that suffered a crash in Venice after falling off a bridge. — X/@__NorthX
This picture released on October 4, 2023, shows a damaged bus that suffered a crash in Venice after falling off a bridge. — X/@__NorthX

A bus in the Italian city of Venice crashed off a bridge straddling a railway line in Venice killing at least 21 people including two children, and injuring 12 others on Tuesday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to assist the victims, according to La Republica.

A City Hall spokesman told AFP: "The crash caused at least 20 deaths, including two children."

Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.

"It was a bus rented by some tourists, many foreigners, who were in a campsite in Marghera that crashed from an overpass in Mestre," the Italian newspaper reported. 

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening", mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing the site of the crash as "an apocalyptic scene".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences".

"I am in contact with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and [Transport] Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy," she said in a statement.

Mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro said: "At least twenty dead, a huge tragedy. The bus involved in the accident was going from Venice to Marghera, full of people returning home from work." 

"He went completely off the road and flew off the bridge. It was a bus, it was an expressway. We are in mourning, I have tried to give you the information I have," the mayor was quoted as saying in the Italian paper.

The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi said: "The causes are to be ascertained. In addition to the flight and the notable impact that the vehicle had, it seems that the aggravating factor was the methane fueling with the fire that then developed."

In July 2018, a bus carrying a group of some 50 holidaymakers back to Naples fell off a viaduct near the city killing 40 people in all.

More From World:

HORRIFIC: Egyptian mother, who decapitated her son and ate his head, declared insane

HORRIFIC: Egyptian mother, who decapitated her son and ate his head, declared insane
HALLELUJAH: Pope Francis says Catholic Church open to blessing homosexual marriages

HALLELUJAH: Pope Francis says Catholic Church open to blessing homosexual marriages
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges in Delaware court

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges in Delaware court
CHILD MARRIAGES: Over 1000 people arrested in Northeast Indian crackdown

CHILD MARRIAGES: Over 1000 people arrested in Northeast Indian crackdown
HAIRY CUTENESS: Internet pours love on endangered Sumatran rhino calf born in Indonesia video

HAIRY CUTENESS: Internet pours love on endangered Sumatran rhino calf born in Indonesia
Jamaica stoned with anger as cannabis candies land over 60 children in hospital

Jamaica stoned with anger as cannabis candies land over 60 children in hospital
Congressman carjacked: Rep Henry Cuellar barely escapes armed assault near Capitol Hill

Congressman carjacked: Rep Henry Cuellar barely escapes armed assault near Capitol Hill
Bangkok mall shooting: Three dead, 14-yr-old suspected gunman arrested

Bangkok mall shooting: Three dead, 14-yr-old suspected gunman arrested

NewsClick Baited: India raids journalists, others over China funding, nexus claims

NewsClick Baited: India raids journalists, others over China funding, nexus claims
Ukraine trolls Elon Musk following his meme attack on Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine trolls Elon Musk following his meme attack on Volodymyr Zelensky
17 injured as dual earthquakes rock Nepal, parts of India

17 injured as dual earthquakes rock Nepal, parts of India

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats: FT

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats: FT