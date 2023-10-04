 
Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz

Dolly Parton is gushing over Taylor Swift's insanely-hit Eras Tour as the legendary musician reflected on her concerts' sky-high popularity.

Appearing on Taste of Country Nights' by Evan Paul, the Jolene crooner was asked to share her take on which performer currently ranks top at onstage electric performance.

"Well, good Lord, who could be better than Taylor Swift?" the 77-year-old continued. "She's killing it. I've never seen anything like it. Yay, Taylor, you go!".

Admiring the hard work behind the tour by the new breed of singers, the eleven-time Grammy winner said, "I honestly have to say, I work so hard that I don't even get to follow some of the young people, but I always just wish 'em the best. I remember what it was like when I was starting out, being hopeful that I could make my dreams come true."

Dolly continued, "Touring, you know, it's the way you make your money and it's the way you make your fame. You can make records all day, but you need to get out and let the people hear it."

Meanwhile, to much open fanfare, Taylor's Eras Tour kicked off on March 17. Turned into a music fest, the tour has broken several records, boosted local economies, and serenaded fans with their best nights.

