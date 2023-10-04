Around 25 assailants attack policemen guarding PTI's Insaf House in Karachi

Policemen stand guard outside the PTI's Insaf House in this file photo. — PTI/Fcaebook

Attackers pelted stones at policemen and tore their uniforms.

30 bore pistols, 4 rounds were discovered in search after attack.

Unknown assailants booked in FIR at Tipu Sultan Police Station.

A group of around 20 to 25 unknown individuals assaulted police personnel deployed for security outside Insaf House, the Karachi headquarters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), police said on Wednesday.

During the attack, the attackers tore the policemen's uniforms and made an attempt to snatch their weapons.

The police added that the attackers also threw stones at the officers and damaged their patrol vehicles. Upon the arrival of additional personnel at the scene, the assailants fled on motorcycles.

During a search following the incident, 30 bore pistols and four rounds were discovered, the police said.



An investigation into the incident started after a case, with Additional Sub-inspector (ASI) Shamoon Daniyal as complainant, was registered against the unidentified individuals at the Tipu Sultan Police Station.

The assailants have been booked for rioting, assaulting police officers and violence. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

According to the first information report (FIR), around 20 to 25 attackers on motorcycles launched the attack on policemen outside the Insaf House.

The FIR also mentioned that the assailants raised slogans as well. They were also armed with sticks, batons, and incendiary weapons.

The culprits also subjected officer Adil Rahman to violence and tore his uniform. Search warrants are being executed to apprehend the suspects, and cases have been filed against them by the police.

Legal dispute at Insaf House

Last week, the PTI was faced with another legal challenge as the person who rented the Insaf House approached a court to seek the unpaid rent worth more than Rs10 million for the past 12 years.

According to details, PTI has not paid 12 years of rent for the establishment in Karachi and owes Rs13.9 million to the owner [calculated till July 2023].

Therefore, the party leadership, including President Arif Alvi, might face legal consequences after the owner filed a case against PTI leadership under section 15 of the Sindh Rental Ordinance Act 1969.

The rent agreement for the party's Karachi headquarters was inked between the landlord and PTI's late leader Naeem ul Haque, President Arif Alvi and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail. Meanwhile, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Samar Ali Khan signed the agreement as "guarantors".

Under the rental agreement, PTI leaders including Alvi, Ismail and Haque (late) had agreed to pay Rs100,000 in rent each month.

It is also important to note that the PTI had moved the court to de-seal the Insaf House after it was sealed following the May 9 incidents which saw attacks on army installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The court, directing the authorities to de-seal the party's office, has barred any gathering of more than five people at the premises.