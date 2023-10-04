 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Prince Harry's shift to ‘pathetic victim mode’ raises questions amidst ‘calls for resilience’

File Footage

Prince Harry was put under scrutiny over his recent speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in which he tried to make himself look like a “pathetic victim.”

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, advised the participants at the games, held in Germany, to not let their past or pain define their future, instead of offering words of encouragement.

Sharing her take on his speech, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield expressed her disappointment in Harry's recent statements and actions, claiming that the public expects more from a figure of his stature.

She discussed how Harry switched to his "victim mode" even though he could have talked about how he utilized opportunities given to him to overcome adversities and hardships in his life.

Schofield argued that, especially after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, the public craves a message of "resilience and personal growth" from Harry.

She told Sky News Australia, "What people want from him is to say, 'I came out on the other side. I am okay, better, and stronger.'"

“Instead, he wants to take us back to this sad, pathetic place and we expect more from him,” the expert slammed Harry. 

