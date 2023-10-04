 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Sports Desk

ICC World Cup 2023: Netizens react to Temba Bavuma falling asleep during Captains’ Day

South African captain Temba Bavuma during ICC Captains Day on October 4, 2023. — X/@TheBarmyArmy
South African captain Temba Bavuma during ICC Captains' Day on October 4, 2023. — X/@TheBarmyArmy

Ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's World Cup 2023 — scheduled to commence on October 5 (Thursday) — all 10 captains of the participating teams attended a media event in Ahmedabad with South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma going viral for seemingly "falling asleep" during the meetup.

Following the media event, South African skipper Temba Bavuma became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons which had nothing to do with the mega event or even cricket for that matter.

Responding to the the picture, which is doing rounds on social media, the Proteas captain, taking to X, blamed the "camera angle" saying that he was not sleeping as claimed by cricket fans and social media users.

However, social media users have given mixed reactions to the viral picture with some criticising the questions being full of India, Pakistan match.

Some took it on a lighter note highlighting one's "out of place" feeling in social gatherings.

Another X user said that Bavuma's "intentional" gesture was in fact a response to journalists being overly centric for the Pakistan-India match.

"There were no questions related to the South African team," said Rai Tabraiz.

"Me in family functions," another used said while adopting a sarcastic undertone.

It must be noted that the Proteas will begin their World Cup campaign on a high note after defeating Australia 3-2 in a five-match One Day International (ODI) series which they played at home.

The mega event will commence on October 5 tomorrow, with England taking on New Zealand in the opening match in Narendra Modi Stadium, Hyderabad.

South Africa squad for World Cup

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

