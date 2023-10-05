 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Azaz Syed

Pakistan urges India to provide security to team amid threats to Narendra Modi Stadium

By
Azaz Syed

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Police personnel gather outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2023. — AFP
  • Indian government hasn't granted visas to Pakistani media persons.
  • "Host country should provide protection to our cricket team," demands FO.
  • 3,000 police personnel deployed in and around stadium in Ahmedabad.

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of terror threats to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Pakistan has called upon India to provide security to the national team during the ICC World Cup 2023.

The statement came after Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked to comment on visa delays for Pakistani fans and journalists and media reports regarding terror threats during a weekly press briefing in the federal capital on Thursday.

The Indian government hasn't granted visas to media persons even though they had applied for it much ahead of the mega tournament.

"The host country should provide protection to our cricket team in the ICC World Cup 2023," she said, adding that it is the responsibility of the Indian government to create a favourable environment.

Baloch stated that they are in touch with Indian authorities and hoped that the visas would be issued soon.

The FO spokesperson warned New Delhi against mixing politics with sports

"As the host, India should not hinder Pakistani fans from watching the World Cup."

Security beefed up in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have jacked up security preparations and are on high alert amid a terror threat pertaining to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

As reported by the Indian media, authorities have beefed up security protocols with more than 3,000 police personnel deployed in and around the venue — scheduled to host a total of five fixtures including the opening match, Pakistan-India clash, and the tournament's final.

As part of the strict security measures, spectators will not be allowed to carry anything in the stadium other than their mobile phones, per the reporters.

Furthermore, the road leading to the stadium will remain closed during the matches, a move aimed at minimising security risks.

The mega event will commence on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand at the very stadium.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

