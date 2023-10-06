 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Prince Harry has ‘patchy’ track record and 'can’t be trusted’

Prince Harry is working with a ‘patchy’ track record and 'can’t be trusted’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for the future have just been referenced.

Insights into all of this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the couple’s plans for the future and said, “More than three months on, it now looks like Harry and Meghan’s podcasting careers have joined the duchess’ 40x40 initiative, her push for paid parental leave and supposed plans to push for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which is to say, they all seem to have been quietly forgotten.”

Even Meghan Markle decided to wave the white flag by giving up on her 17-month old quest to copyright the word Archetypes.

However, in the eyes of Ms Elser, “The thing to consider here is, have the couple’s podcast dreams officially been mothballed?”

“And, if the Sussexes can’t ‘make consumers happy’ with their audio talents, can they ‘make consumers happy’ in any of their other endeavours?”

Especially since “their track record is decidedly patchy” in all respects.

From the couple’s docuseries Harry & Meghan to the memoir Spare, Ms Elser says there can be nothing more to tarnish their image, “Having now seemingly plumbed the depths of their royal trauma, what do Harry and Meghan have to offer audiences?”

