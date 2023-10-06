Pak vs Ned: Umpires' mistake leads to five-ball over anomaly in World Cup 2023

Netherlands´ Colin Ackermann (right) bowls during the World Cup 2023 ODI match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. — AFP

In an interesting turn of events due to a rather rare umpiring error, only five deliveries were bowled during the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands being played in Ahmedabad, India on Friday.

The match saw a "five-ball" over being bowled after Shakeel hit the fifth delivery for four runs, with umpires Adrian Holdstock and Chris Brown believing that six balls had been bowled. Despite the fielders being ready for the 15th over, the TV umpire Rod Tucker did not intervene to notify the on-field officials of their error.

As per rule 17.5.1 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) "Men’s One Day International Playing Conditions": "If the umpire miscounts the number of valid balls, the over as counted by the umpire shall stand."

A similar mistake occurred eight overs later when Shakeel struck a delivery from Roelof van der Merwe to the boundary. Shakeel and Rizwan promptly alerted the umpires that the Netherlands had one extra fielder outside the fielding circle.

Fortunately, the umpires had enough time to correct their mistake, and no ball was declared. The subsequent free hit was hit for a six.

It is pertinent to know that rule 17.5.3 allows the third to intervene and inform the onfield umpires if the latter had miscounted an over.

This incident is not the first time a counting error has occurred in a World Cup match this year. In February, during a Pakistan-India women's T20 World Cup match, India was granted a seven-ball over, with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting the extra delivery to the boundary.

Pakistan secure 81-run victory over Netherlands

Pakistan began their campaign at the World Cup 2023 with a bang as they claimed an 81-run victory over the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

After witnessing a below-par batting performance in the first innings, Pakistan made a strong comeback as the bowlers put a stranglehold on the Dutch, claiming back-to-back wickets.

Quick dismissals by the Green Shirts left the Dutch batters stumbling after a steady start.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. As Pakistani batters took to the crease, Babar Azam's dream to post a 300-run total was shattered as the opponents restricted Pakistan to 286 by taking quick wickets.

The national side's batting line-up continued to falter as the Dutch bowlers dominated the innings despite Pakistan's all-out efforts to post a maximum target.

Zaman was first to get out while the Pakistani skipper also scooped one on the leg side and went back to the pavilion after scoring five runs.

Top Pakistani batters Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq fell inside 10 overs with Pakistan at 38/3.

Later, Saud Shakeel's and Rizwan's 120-run partnership took Pakistan to 162 before Netherlands Aryan Dutt dismissed Shakeel.

Iftikhar Ahmed was sent to the dugout for a mere nine runs after over a 100-run partnership between Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan was broken by the Dutch, denting Pakistan's effort to rebuild the innings following the quick dismissals of the top order.

This is the seventh time Pakistan and the Netherlands faced off each other in an ODI. The two sides have faced off six times in the format, their first meeting in the 1996 iteration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and Pakistan have come out victorious on each occasion.