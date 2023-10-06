 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

World Cup 2023: Ex-cricketer predicts result of high-voltage Pakistan-India clash

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Indias captain Rohit Sharma (L) with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stand beside the trophy during the Captains Day event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 4, 2023. — AFP
India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stand beside the trophy during the Captains' Day event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 4, 2023. — AFP

As the cricket fever ramps up amid the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, former England captain Michael Atherton made a bold prediction for the Pakistan versus India match — the most awaited and intense sports rivalries in the world — which is slated for October 14.

The two traditional opponents will be renewing their rivalry on the big stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Atherton believes that Pakistan will beat India in the high-voltage clash, often referred to as the El Clásico of cricket, which will be a maiden win for the Men in Green against their bitter rivals in an ODI World Cup match.

In the history of the ICC ODI World Cup tournaments, Pakistan and India have faced each other seven times. India has emerged victorious in all these encounters, maintaining an unbroken winning streak against Pakistan.

Speaking about the clash on Sky Sports, the veteran cricketer who is also a broadcast journalist went on to say that the match on October 14 will be the biggest match of this year's World Cup unless both sides meet in the final or semi-final.

"As my bold prediction, I'm saying that for the first time in a 50-over World Cup Pakistan will beat India. They have won zero out of seven over the years. It's going to be the biggest game of the tournament, unless they meet again in a semi-final or, could you imagine, the final, Atherton said.

He said that it is sure to that the venue, which is world's biggest stadium, will be a packed house.

"It will be mayhem and maybe Pakistan will jump a surprise," he said.

India won the clash between the two sides in the 2019 World Cup by 18 runs. The first match between the two sides in the recent Asia Cup was a washout but India would emerge victorious in the Super 4 stage match by a big margin.

The two sides will be playing each other after appearing twice in separate matches of the tournament.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Social media all praises for Rizwan praying during drinks break video

WATCH: Social media all praises for Rizwan praying during drinks break
Pak vs Ned: Umpires' mistake leads to five-ball over anomaly in World Cup 2023

Pak vs Ned: Umpires' mistake leads to five-ball over anomaly in World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: 'Predictably unpredictable', Aakash Chopra on Green Shirt's batting collapse

World Cup 2023: 'Predictably unpredictable', Aakash Chopra on Green Shirt's batting collapse
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan begin World Cup campaign with bang in 81-run victory over Dutch

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan begin World Cup campaign with bang in 81-run victory over Dutch
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan start World Cup 2023 campaign today

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan start World Cup 2023 campaign today
Europa League: Liverpool advance with 2-0 win over Saint-Gilloise

Europa League: Liverpool advance with 2-0 win over Saint-Gilloise
PCB, Middlesex County to jointly launch T10 league

PCB, Middlesex County to jointly launch T10 league
England set unique ODI batting record in World Cup 2023 opener

England set unique ODI batting record in World Cup 2023 opener
World Cup 2023: Conway, Ravindra's tons lead New Zealand to win over England in opener

World Cup 2023: Conway, Ravindra's tons lead New Zealand to win over England in opener
World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan’s bowling attack best in the world'

World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan’s bowling attack best in the world'
As World Cup 2023 opens to empty stands, Sehwag comes up with 'free tickets' advice

As World Cup 2023 opens to empty stands, Sehwag comes up with 'free tickets' advice
Empty stadium trends as world’s biggest cricket ground fails to attract fans

Empty stadium trends as world’s biggest cricket ground fails to attract fans