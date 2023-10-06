World Cup 2023: Ex-cricketer predicts result of high-voltage Pakistan-India clash

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stand beside the trophy during the Captains' Day event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 4, 2023. — AFP

As the cricket fever ramps up amid the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, former England captain Michael Atherton made a bold prediction for the Pakistan versus India match — the most awaited and intense sports rivalries in the world — which is slated for October 14.



The two traditional opponents will be renewing their rivalry on the big stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Atherton believes that Pakistan will beat India in the high-voltage clash, often referred to as the El Clásico of cricket, which will be a maiden win for the Men in Green against their bitter rivals in an ODI World Cup match.

In the history of the ICC ODI World Cup tournaments, Pakistan and India have faced each other seven times. India has emerged victorious in all these encounters, maintaining an unbroken winning streak against Pakistan.

Speaking about the clash on Sky Sports, the veteran cricketer who is also a broadcast journalist went on to say that the match on October 14 will be the biggest match of this year's World Cup unless both sides meet in the final or semi-final.

"As my bold prediction, I'm saying that for the first time in a 50-over World Cup Pakistan will beat India. They have won zero out of seven over the years. It's going to be the biggest game of the tournament, unless they meet again in a semi-final or, could you imagine, the final, Atherton said.

He said that it is sure to that the venue, which is world's biggest stadium, will be a packed house.

"It will be mayhem and maybe Pakistan will jump a surprise," he said.

India won the clash between the two sides in the 2019 World Cup by 18 runs. The first match between the two sides in the recent Asia Cup was a washout but India would emerge victorious in the Super 4 stage match by a big margin.

The two sides will be playing each other after appearing twice in separate matches of the tournament.