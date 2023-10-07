Simone Biles claims 21st world title, a historic milestone in gymnastics

Winner US´ Simone Biles celebrates on the podium after the Women´s Individual All-Around Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 6, 2023. AFP

Antwerp, Belgium: Simone Biles, the American gymnastics icon, has earned the honour of becoming the most decorated gymnast in history, clinching her 21st world title in the women's all-around event at the World Gymnastics Championships.



In a stellar display of her exceptional skills and unwavering determination, Simone Biles dominated the competition in Antwerp, the same city where she won her first world title a decade ago.

Her total score of 58.399 points left no doubt about her superiority, leaving defending champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil trailing with 56.766 points, while her American teammate Shilese Jones secured the bronze with a score of 56.332.



Biles, aged 26, has not only solidified her legacy in gymnastics but has also extended her record-breaking world medal count to an astounding 27 after her sixth world all-around victory.

Her journey to this historic moment has been a testament to her resilience and passion for the sport. After taking a two-year break from gymnastics following the Tokyo Olympics, where she faced a mental block affecting her spatial awareness during airborne routines, Biles returned to competition with a renewed determination.

Simone Biles, from Texas, made a remarkable return to gymnastics just two years after the Tokyo Olympics. When she came to Japan, many expected her to do well because she had won four gold medals five years earlier at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

However, things didn't go as expected in Japan. Simone faced a tough challenge and decided to step back from four out of the five finals. She later revealed that she was dealing with something called the "twisties."

This is a temporary mental block that gymnasts can sometimes experience. It's like losing your sense of where you are while you're in the air, which can be really risky when it comes to landing safely.

Biles's feat serves as an inspiration to athletes worldwide, showcasing the power of determination and dedication. Her legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations of gymnasts to strive for excellence in the sport.

As the apparatus finals approach, the world eagerly anticipates more extraordinary performances from the gymnastics legend over the weekend.