 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Sports Desk

SA vs SL: Aiden Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

South Africa´s Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023. — AFP
South Africa´s Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023. — AFP

South African middle-order batsman Aiden Markram — during a match against Sri Lanka — created World Cup history by scoring the fastest century in the tournament's history.

Coming in at number four, Markram took Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners smashing a 49-ball ton breaking the previous fastest century record made by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien who scored a 50-ball century against England in the 2011 edition of the World Cup.

Markram was dismissed after scoring 106 runs in 54 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

The match saw Proteas batsmen dominating the Sri Lankan bowling lineup with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also scoring centuries.

De Kock, who is playing in his final international tournament, hit his 18th ODI century off 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top-edging a delivery from Matheesha Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

Van der Dussen soon reached his fifth century in the format of 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock and van der Dussen came together at the fall of the first wicket when skipper Temba Bavuma was trapped lbw by Dilshan Madushanka for just eight in the second over.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt),Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

More From Sports:

Pakistan affirms support to Saudi Arabia's bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Pakistan affirms support to Saudi Arabia's bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034
World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
How much Pakistan team players will get under new PCB contracts?

How much Pakistan team players will get under new PCB contracts?
Messi's potential return sparks hope for Inter Miami playoff bid vs Cincinnati

Messi's potential return sparks hope for Inter Miami playoff bid vs Cincinnati
Simone Biles claims 21st world title, a historic milestone in gymnastics video

Simone Biles claims 21st world title, a historic milestone in gymnastics

France crush Italy 60-7, advance to Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

France crush Italy 60-7, advance to Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

WATCH: Social media all praises for Rizwan praying during drinks break video

WATCH: Social media all praises for Rizwan praying during drinks break
World Cup 2023: Ex-cricketer predicts result of high-voltage Pakistan-India clash

World Cup 2023: Ex-cricketer predicts result of high-voltage Pakistan-India clash
Pak vs Ned: Umpires' mistake leads to five-ball over anomaly in World Cup 2023

Pak vs Ned: Umpires' mistake leads to five-ball over anomaly in World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: 'Predictably unpredictable', Aakash Chopra on Green Shirt's batting collapse

World Cup 2023: 'Predictably unpredictable', Aakash Chopra on Green Shirt's batting collapse
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan begin World Cup campaign with bang in 81-run victory over Dutch

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan begin World Cup campaign with bang in 81-run victory over Dutch
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan start World Cup 2023 campaign today

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan start World Cup 2023 campaign today