World Cup 2023: South Africa etch their name in record books

South Africa´s Rassie van der Dussen (left) celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: South Africa etched their name in record books after breaking multiple World Cup records during their World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

The Proteas broke three records first by posting the highest total in World Cup history as they smashed 428 runs in 50 overs.

This is the the first time three centuries were scored in an innings of a World Cup match as Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram all scored tons for South Africa.

This is only the fourth time in one-day international (ODI) history that three centuries were scored in an innings. Three of these four innings are of the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Markram's 49-ball century became the fastest World Cup century breaking the previous record made by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien who smashed a 50-ball ton against England in the 2011 World Cup.

Markram was dismissed after scoring 106 runs in 54 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

De Kock, who is playing in his final international tournament, hit his 18th ODI century off 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top-edging a delivery from Matheesha Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

Van der Dussen soon reached his fifth century in the format of 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock and van der Dussen came together at the fall of the first wicket when skipper Temba Bavuma was trapped lbw by Dilshan Madushanka for just eight in the second over.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt),Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana