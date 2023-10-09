 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani
|
Sohail Imran

World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas leaves India after false propaganda over her social media posts

By
Faizan Lakhani
|
Sohail Imran

Monday, October 09, 2023

Famed Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas can be seen in this photo. — Zainab Abbas/X
Famed Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas can be seen in this photo. — Zainab Abbas/X

  • ICC says Zainab Abbas left World Cup due to "personal reasons". 
  • A lawyer had approached police to register complaint against Zainab Abbas.
  • He had claimed Abbas issues statements against India and Hinduism.

KARACHI: World Cup 2023 presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her over alleged “anti-Hindu” statements.

A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed to Geo News that the presenter had left the country due to "personal reasons" and dismissed deportation reports. 

An Indian lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism.

Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month. The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the presenter had said that she was "humbled" by the idea of joining the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the mega event.

The presenter said she was always intrigued to discover what lies in India.

India and Pakistan are neighbours but not many cultural exchanges take place due to strained ties between the two countries.

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language and love for art and a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business," said Zainab.

The presenter added that she was humbled to present in India during the World Cup for the ICC again.

"A journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now," she said.

It is important to note that India has yet to grant visas to Pakistani fans and journalists despite many reminders by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

More From Sports:

Test match approach in ODI: What advice did Virat Kohli give to KL Rahul?

Test match approach in ODI: What advice did Virat Kohli give to KL Rahul?
Pak vs SL: Abdullah Shafique likely to replace Fakhar Zaman against Sri Lanka

Pak vs SL: Abdullah Shafique likely to replace Fakhar Zaman against Sri Lanka
Shahid Afridi sees eating meat, IPL behind positive change in Indian cricket

Shahid Afridi sees eating meat, IPL behind positive change in Indian cricket
India start World Cup 2023 campaign with easy victory against Australia

India start World Cup 2023 campaign with easy victory against Australia
South Korea beat Japan to maintain gold medal streak at Asian Games

South Korea beat Japan to maintain gold medal streak at Asian Games
Indian teen from Bhopal cheers for Babar Azam & Co

Indian teen from Bhopal cheers for Babar Azam & Co
Messi's return fails to rescue Inter Miami as Cincinnati dash their MLS playoffs hopes

Messi's return fails to rescue Inter Miami as Cincinnati dash their MLS playoffs hopes
Farrell lauds team as Ireland eye historic Rugby World Cup semi vs New Zealand

Farrell lauds team as Ireland eye historic Rugby World Cup semi vs New Zealand
England survive Samoa scare with late Danny Care heroics

England survive Samoa scare with late Danny Care heroics
Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka

Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka
World Cup 2023: South Africa etch their name in record books

World Cup 2023: South Africa etch their name in record books
SA vs SL: Aiden Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton

SA vs SL: Aiden Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton