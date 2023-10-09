World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's key spinner likely to be back in action against Pakistan

Sri Lanka´s Maheesh Theekshana celebrates after taking a wicket during the Asia Cup 2023 super four ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on September 9, 2023. — AFP

Sri Lanka's spinner Maheesh Teekhshana is likely to be a part of the playing XI giving the Islanders a major boost ahead of their World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday.

Teekhshana's inclusion — in tomorrow's match against Pakistan — has been confirmed by Sri Lanka's assistant coach Naveed Nawaz.

The right-arm off-spinner had missed Sri Lanka's opening match against South Africa where the Islanders were handed a massive 102-run defeat.



"He's fit and should play tomorrow. [We] didn't want to risk him in the first game against medical advice but he should be ready here," Nawaz said on the eve of the match.

"It's simple, we expect to face similar pitches," he said. "They're not going to change; it's going to be batting-friendly mostly. We have to look at our execution and see how we could've pulled back another 50-60 runs.



“We have to keep the group positive, that is most important. It's a long tournament, we're going to be playing, travelling and doing other things for over a month. We just have to take the learnings from each game and move forward."

Theekshana’s inclusion in the playing XI will be significant for Sri Lanka as with 44 wickets to his name in just 27 One Day International (ODI) matches, the 23-year-old is one of the most important bowlers for the Islanders.

Sri Lanka is already without their all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who couldn’t make it to the World Cup squad following a hamstring injury.

His place was taken by the youngster Dunith Wellalage, who introduced himself to the world after dismantling India’s top order in the Asia Cup 2023 which was held in Sri Lanka last month.

Teekhshana's inclusion comes as Pakistan which is also having problems with its top order is considering to replace out of form Fakhar Zaman with Abdullah Shafique, The News reported on Monday.

Squads for World Cup 2023

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka