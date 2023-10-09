FO terms Indian minister's remark on 'reclaiming Sindhu' as BJP's expansionist mindset

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath gestures during an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Lucknow, India, February 7, 2023 — Reuters

"No reason why Sindhu can’t taken back," Yogi Adityanath says.

Pakistan strongly condemns "highly irresponsible" remarks.

FO warns Indian leaders against nurturing expansionist ambitions".

The Foreign Office on Monday strongly condemned the "highly irresponsible" remarks of an Indian minister on taking back Sindhu — the region around the Indus River in southern Pakistan — saying that such statements represent India's revisionist and expansionist mindset.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the vicious remark that Pakistan's Indus region in Pakistan can be reclaimed just like the place of Lord Rama's birthplace was "taken back" in the demolition of Muslims' ancient Babri Mosque.

"If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years then there is no reason why Sindhu can’t taken back,” Yogi said while addressing a National Sindhi Convention organised by the Sindhi Council of India.

Responding to the media questions on the statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch that Pakistan condemns the highly irresponsible remarks made by the UP CM, who is a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology.

"These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history," she said.

The FO spox further stated that it is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the "Ram Janmabhoomi" has been cited by the Indian minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan.

History bears witness that a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque on 6 December 1992 to take back the claimed birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya, Baloch said.

Baloch said that the chief minister’s provocative remarks are clearly inspired by the gratuitous assertion of "Akhand Bharat" (undivided India).

"It is a matter of grave concern that such ideas are being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the BJP-RSS [Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda," she added.

The FO spokesperson then called on the Indian leaders to resolve disputes with neighbouring countries and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia, instead of nurturing "hegemonic and expansionist ambitions".

Born Ajay Singh Bisht, Adityanath is a monk known for his incendiary anti-Muslim rhetoric.

He has stirred controversy since his surprise appointment in 2017 as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India home to over 200 million people, riding roughshod over Muslims who make up one-fifth of the state's population.

“He is brazenly open about his Hindu politics and ideology ... He has projected himself as a Hindu leader and that's what brings him crowds and votes,” a journalist and political commentator Sunita Aron told AFP about the hardline protege of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“When he does Muslim-bashing, he grabs eyeballs and audiences,” she added.