Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Major blow to India: Shubman Gill hospitalised, likely to miss Pakistan match

Indias Shubman Gill in action during a match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 17, 2023. — Reuters
India's Shubman Gill in action during a match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 17, 2023. — Reuters

Top Indian batter Shubman Gill has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated further and is likely to miss an all-important Pakistan match scheduled on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

According to Indian media reports, Gill has still not recovered from dengue fever and was shifted to the hospital after reports showed a low platelet count.

The reports said that the batter was admitted to a healthcare facility in Chennai on Monday and a medical panel of the Indian cricket board is supervising his treatment.

Gill has already missed Afghanistan and Australia matches with reports suggesting that he is unlikely to recover fully before the Pakistan match.

“In case Shubman Gill recovers from the disease, he will fly directly to Ahemdamad,” the reports added.

Meanwhile, Managing Editor - Aaj Tak/Sports Tak Vikrant Gupta has also given credence to these reports regarding the batter.

“Don’t see Shubman Gill playing the Pakistan game,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

“The young man needs to recover and stay healthy. It’s a long World Cup, he will sure come into play when the team needs him the most.”

