Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Britney Spears was pulled over by the police for breaking rules, according to court documents recently obtained.

Page Six quoted the records from last month and found out that the 41-year-old pop star committed two penalties on September 10, and consequently has to pay $1, 140.

It stated that Spears was issued a violation for not having “a valid license” in her possession and a second violation for “failing to provide” an officer with proof of insurance.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart told the publication exclusively, “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.”

A second insider also confirmed that the Toxic singer has valid documents with her at all times.

Spears got the freedom to drive her own car only a few months before getting her conservatorship terminated in November 2021.

In June, 2021, the 41-year-old singer told Judge Brenda Penny about the controlling measures that her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, placed on her.

Britney concluded in a court testimony: “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f--ing car.” 

