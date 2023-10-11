Harry dubbed ‘immature’ for remembering argument with William ‘word by word’

Prince Harry landed in trouble after an excerpt from his bombshell memoir Spare resurfaced online in which he said that his brother Prince William was “jealous” of him.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, delved into the process of seeking Queen Elizabeth's approval to grow out his facial hair in his memoir, which reportedly did not sit well with his big brother.

He penned that not only William did not like him growing beard but he forced him to remove it as he was not allowed to keep his beard either.

The former senior Royal said that William "bristled" upon learning that the late Queen had approved of Harry’s decision while calling him a “jealous.”

Sharing her take on the matter, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield bashed Harry for being “immature” and “entitled” over his book in conversation with Sky News Australia.

She raised eyebrows with her critique, particularly concerning Harry's ability to recall these intimate conversations with his brother "word for word."

“He wants us to believe Prince William is sitting around devastatingly jealous of him when in reality, William is a rock star,” she added