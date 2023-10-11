 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry dubbed ‘immature’ for remembering argument with William ‘word by word’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Harry dubbed ‘immature’ for remembering argument with William ‘word by word’
Harry dubbed ‘immature’ for remembering argument with William ‘word by word’

Prince Harry landed in trouble after an excerpt from his bombshell memoir Spare resurfaced online in which he said that his brother Prince William was “jealous” of him.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, delved into the process of seeking Queen Elizabeth's approval to grow out his facial hair in his memoir, which reportedly did not sit well with his big brother.

He penned that not only William did not like him growing beard but he forced him to remove it as he was not allowed to keep his beard either.

The former senior Royal said that William "bristled" upon learning that the late Queen had approved of Harry’s decision while calling him a “jealous.”

Sharing her take on the matter, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield bashed Harry for being “immature” and “entitled” over his book in conversation with Sky News Australia.

She raised eyebrows with her critique, particularly concerning Harry's ability to recall these intimate conversations with his brother "word for word."

“He wants us to believe Prince William is sitting around devastatingly jealous of him when in reality, William is a rock star,” she added

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham should stop playing ‘victim’ & accept his affair, says his alleged mistress

David Beckham should stop playing ‘victim’ & accept his affair, says his alleged mistress
King Charles sends a ‘secret’ message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘ A united family’ video

King Charles sends a ‘secret’ message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘ A united family’
Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William? video

Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William?
Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper
Prince William reveals how he maintains his mental health video

Prince William reveals how he maintains his mental health
King Charles now has ‘men in grey suits’ to keep Prince Harry away video

King Charles now has ‘men in grey suits’ to keep Prince Harry away
Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie
Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions

Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit