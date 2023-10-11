 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Nawaz Sharif's journey back to Pakistan begins — after 4 years of exile

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif looks out the window of his plane in Pakistan, on February 3, 2017. — Reuters
Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif looks out the window of his plane in Pakistan, on February 3, 2017. — Reuters

  • Nawaz has left London for Saudi Arabia.
  • He will leave for Dubai on October 17.
  • He will return to Pakistan on October 21.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has left London for Pakistan via Saudi Arabia and Dubai — after four years of self-imposed exile.

Nawaz has left London for Saudi Arabia for Umrah, after which he will reside in Dubai for three days and then fly to Pakistan in a chartered plane on October 21 to address a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, where he will chalk out his agenda ahead of next elections.

As Nawaz left Avenfield flats ending his exile, he was seen off by his staff, family members, and party workers.

He is accompanied on the Saudi visit by his close friend Mian Nasir Janjua, aide Waqar Ahmed, Karim Yousaf, and a few others. Janjua, the owner of MIDJAC company, spent nearly three years in exile in London with Nawaz and returned to Pakistan just a few months ago.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the Heathrow Airport in London, on October 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the Heathrow Airport in London, on October 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

The PML-N supremo will reach Saudi Arabia for Umrah on Wednesday. He will stay in the kingdom for a week during which he will hold important meetings. He will arrive in Dubai on October 17.

The flight carrying Nawaz to Pakistan will have the name "Umeed-e-Pakistan", which can carry approximately 150 passengers. "The booking has been made and all arrangements are in place," said a source.

Nawaz, along with party members and journalists, is scheduled to leave Dubai for Pakistan on October 21.

The special flight will land in Islamabad from Dubai before proceeding to Lahore, where Nawaz will address the gathering arranged by his party faithful.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar said there is no chance of Nawaz being arrested on return to Pakistan.

He said that transit bail and protective bail would be obtained from the court. "Nawaz Sharif will follow the standard legal procedures."

He said that PML-N's narrative will be focusing on the economy. Dar said: "Recovery of the economy is the best revenge."

The former prime minister arrived in London nearly four years ago in November 2019 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment for multiple diseases after he was allowed to leave Pakistan by the Lahore High Court.

He was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and a personal physician as he was taken to his London residence at Avenfield apartments.

Nawaz had arrived in London for a few weeks only and he has been getting regular medical check-ups at the Harley Street clinic.

He decided not to return to Pakistan and initiated his speeches to party workers from London and has been conducting party affairs ever since from here.

This is Nawaz's second exile term after first being deposed in a bloodless military coup in 1999.

More From Pakistan:

Advocate Ihtesham Qadir appointed NAB prosecutor general

Advocate Ihtesham Qadir appointed NAB prosecutor general
Legal, political experts weigh in on verdict upholding law clipping CJP's powers

Legal, political experts weigh in on verdict upholding law clipping CJP's powers
Bill limiting CJP powers ‘sustained’ with 10-5 majority; section dealing with retrospective effect of law struck down video

Bill limiting CJP powers ‘sustained’ with 10-5 majority; section dealing with retrospective effect of law struck down
Explainer: What is the SC (Practice & Procedure) Act 2023?

Explainer: What is the SC (Practice & Procedure) Act 2023?
'Elections are near and I have passed all exams of life,' Zardari tells 'enemies'

'Elections are near and I have passed all exams of life,' Zardari tells 'enemies'
Three killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi

Three killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi
'France Education Tour' to be held this month in Karachi, Lahore

'France Education Tour' to be held this month in Karachi, Lahore
President Alvi calls for ending ‘bitterness’ to pave way for ‘forgiveness’

President Alvi calls for ending ‘bitterness’ to pave way for ‘forgiveness’
COAS pledges support for govt against resource theft, economic losses

COAS pledges support for govt against resource theft, economic losses
US committed to building modern schools in Sindh: Ambassador Blome

US committed to building modern schools in Sindh: Ambassador Blome
Chartered plane booked from Dubai for Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan return on 21st

Chartered plane booked from Dubai for Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan return on 21st
Security forces kill two terrorists in KP operations

Security forces kill two terrorists in KP operations