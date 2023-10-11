 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Kristen Stewart explains why Robert Pattinson's ideal for ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's on-screen chemistry in Twilight sparked off-screen romance between the duo. In a throwback interview with The New Yorker, the former reflected on the selection of her fellow star for the five-part film series. 

Remembering the pair reading lines for their audition, the 33-year-old said, “It was so clear who worked,” she added with a smile.

“I was literally just, like...” as the Bafta winner explained how her co-star was the perfect choice for the romantic fantasy saga after the make-out audition.

“[He had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same,’” she continued.

Adding, “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

While Kristen swooned over Robert as the ideal choice to play Edward Cullen, the 37-year-old had his issue with settling into the novel-inspired series.

Sharing his thoughts on Howard Stern in 2017, the Batman star revealed that he was on the cusp of getting fired from the iconic role for acting contrary to the producers’ wishes.

“I thought I was pretty safe. [My agents] flew up and were like, ‘You have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today,” he continued.

Following the heads-up, Robert said, “I literally came back after lunch and was like ‘Hi! I wanna keep my job!’”

