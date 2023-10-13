Pak vs Ind: Mickey Arthur shares strategy with players on ‘how to beat India’

Pakistan's right-arm medium fast bowler and batter Hasan Ali working out at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on October 12, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

Director of Pakistan's men's cricket team Mickey Arthur has shared the strategy with the Pakistan players on how to beat World Cup hosts in the high stakes game in Ahmedabad on Saturday, reported Indian media.

The Pakistani cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and is currently undergoing rigorous practice sessions as they gear up for their much-awaited match.



Fans are eagerly anticipating another top-notch performance from Mohammad Rizwan, who was named Player of the Match in their last game against Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper batsman is also putting in extra effort during practice sessions to prepare for the upcoming match.

Rizwan scored a century as Pakistan completed the tournament’s highest-ever successful run chase to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets, in Hyderabad.

According to Indian media, Rizwan spent a whole hour in the nets with a left-arm wrist spinner — like India's Kuldeep Yadav — practising the sweep and reverse sweep shot.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter has been practising while keeping in mind his condition, Indian media reported, having previously faced health issues during the 2021 T20, ahead of the team's semi-final against Australia.

Pakistan's team have ramped up their efforts as they spent three hours practising in the evening for the high-voltage match that will be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In preparation for Saturday's match, cricket enthusiasts have thronged to hospitals near the venue of the match clearly showing the degree of excitement.

Quite a few of the hospitals in the western Indian city have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night's stay to coincide with the World Cup group stage clash between the arch-rivals.

Several doctors told local media the rush for check-up "packages" was an ingenious way to find affordable accommodation as hotel costs have soared up to 20-fold ahead of the match.

"We have come across some cases of people coming to watch the India-Pakistan match also taking an appointment for health check-ups and staying in hospitals," Tushar Patel, President of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, Reuters reported.