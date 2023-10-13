 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Naseem Shah becomes latest recipient of UAE's golden visa

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah (centre) receives his UAE golden visa from GRFA Dubai officials in Dubai with blogger Moazzam Qureshi in attendance. — Instagram/@inaseemshah
Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah (centre) receives his UAE golden visa from GRFA Dubai officials in Dubai with blogger Moazzam Qureshi in attendance. — Instagram/@inaseemshah

Pakistani fast-bowler and batsman on Thursday announced that he has received a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) adding to the list of celebrities who own one.

The 20-year-old cricketer shared a picture on his Instagram, showing him receiving the golden visa from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRF) Dubai officials.

He captioned the post saying: "Great honour to receive my Golden Visa from a country that I call my second home!"

In addition to Naseem Shah, several other Pakistani cricketers including Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have previously received a golden visa to Dubai.

Shadab Khan, who received his golden visa back in March this year, shared a similar post on his Instagram, captioned: "Outside Pakistan, the most time I have spent is in the UAE. It always feels at home. Honoured to have received the Golden Visa." 

While participating in the Asia Cup 2023 last month, in the 46th over during Pakistan's second game against India, the pacer walked off the field due to a shoulder injury.

Shah suffered an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and was not a recurrence of any previous shoulder injuries.

He underwent a successful surgery to treat his shoulder injury, excluding him from participating in the ICC World Cup 2023.

More From Sports:

'No pressure' of world's biggest stadium on players: Babar Azam

'No pressure' of world's biggest stadium on players: Babar Azam
Pak vs Ind: Mickey Arthur shares strategy with players on ‘how to beat India’

Pak vs Ind: Mickey Arthur shares strategy with players on ‘how to beat India’
Spain edge closer to Euro 2024 qualification with 2-0 win over Scotland

Spain edge closer to Euro 2024 qualification with 2-0 win over Scotland
De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup
World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas breaks silence after India debacle

World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas breaks silence after India debacle
'Palestinian lives matter': Boxer Amir Khan punches war-bully Israel in face for Gaza slaughter

'Palestinian lives matter': Boxer Amir Khan punches war-bully Israel in face for Gaza slaughter
World Cup 2023: Here is why pressure will be on India in clash with Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Here is why pressure will be on India in clash with Pakistan
Ahmedabad hospitals see patients influx as Indo-Pak hysteria grips cricket fans

Ahmedabad hospitals see patients influx as Indo-Pak hysteria grips cricket fans
Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup

Four key India-Pakistan battles at World Cup
Nida Dar to lead Pakistan in upcoming Bangladesh tour

Nida Dar to lead Pakistan in upcoming Bangladesh tour
World Cup 2023: Pakistan slams India for dragging Zainab Abbas into 'unnecessary' controversy

World Cup 2023: Pakistan slams India for dragging Zainab Abbas into 'unnecessary' controversy
Messi uncertain for Argentina-Paraguay World Cup qualifier

Messi uncertain for Argentina-Paraguay World Cup qualifier