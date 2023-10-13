Naseem Shah becomes latest recipient of UAE's golden visa

Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah (centre) receives his UAE golden visa from GRFA Dubai officials in Dubai with blogger Moazzam Qureshi in attendance. — Instagram/@inaseemshah

Pakistani fast-bowler and batsman on Thursday announced that he has received a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) adding to the list of celebrities who own one.

The 20-year-old cricketer shared a picture on his Instagram, showing him receiving the golden visa from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRF) Dubai officials.

He captioned the post saying: "Great honour to receive my Golden Visa from a country that I call my second home!"

In addition to Naseem Shah, several other Pakistani cricketers including Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have previously received a golden visa to Dubai.

Shadab Khan, who received his golden visa back in March this year, shared a similar post on his Instagram, captioned: "Outside Pakistan, the most time I have spent is in the UAE. It always feels at home. Honoured to have received the Golden Visa."

While participating in the Asia Cup 2023 last month, in the 46th over during Pakistan's second game against India, the pacer walked off the field due to a shoulder injury.

Shah suffered an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and was not a recurrence of any previous shoulder injuries.

He underwent a successful surgery to treat his shoulder injury, excluding him from participating in the ICC World Cup 2023.

