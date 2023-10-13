'Will not leave PTI': Parvez Elahi reaffirms support for Imran Khan

Former Chief Minister Punjab and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Chaudhary Parvaiz Ilahi leaving after a court case hearing, at the High Court in Lahore on Friday, September 1, 2023. — PPI

Serving prison time for not leaving the party, says Elahi.

PTI president complains of "sub-standard" food in prison.

Federal Judicial Complex attack case adjourned till Oct 24.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, while responding to a question regarding his political future, reaffirmed to stand by the party despite facing prison time.



The PTI president was presented in a local court following the completion of his judicial remand in the case, the hearing for which has now been adjourned till October 24.

"I will not leave, that is why I am serving prison," Elahi said while responding to a journalist's question about whether the senior politician would leave or stay with the party.

The veteran politician's response came during his appearance at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where he was produced before duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the PTI leader's case in the absence of anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.



When the judge asked about the submission of a court challan for Elahi, the ATC staff said only Elahi's judicial remand has to be extended.

The investigation officer said a challan and notice had been received for the senior politico.

"Let's also schedule Parvez Elahi's next [hearing] date along with the co-accused," the judge said.

Elahi walked to the rostrum and objected to October 24 as the next date for the hearing, while his lawyer also requested more days.

"Parvez Elahi also has to appear in a Lahore court," the counsel added.

But the judge fixed October 24, as the date for the next hearing.

During the course of the hearing, the police attempted to stop Elahi from speaking on the telephone in the courtroom.

"I have taken permission from the judge to speak on the telephone," the politician said.

PTI president complains about prison facilities

A journalist asked Elahi about an exchange of a message between him and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Adiala jail.

"Were suggestions regarding ticket distribution sought?" the journalist asked.

"No. Nothing like that happened," the politician denied, adding that the judge came to the jail and pulled down the wall outside Khan's cell.

However, the PTI's politico complained about sub-standard food being served in jail, causing him to suffer from food poisoning and affecting his health.

"I have reached here with great difficulty," the septuagenarian said, complaining that he is also being given the facility of treatment by a personal physician.

"Jailers are not obeying any court order regarding facilities," he said.

Elahi said the wall in front of his cell has also not been removed yet, and newspaper and television facilities are not being provided.

"The judge has visited the PTI chairman's cell in Adiala Jail but has not visited mine."

Another journalist asked Elahi why his sons were not visiting him, as he remained in trouble.

"I have no problem. I am fine, thank God," he replied.