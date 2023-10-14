 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Indian celebrities have converged on Ahmedabad to watch the electrifying Pakistan vs India match played at the world’s biggest Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).

According to Indian media reports, actress and wife of star Indian batter Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrived at an airport terminal in Ahmedabad in an all-black look amid her pregnancy rumours.

In the video, she was seen accompanied by security personnel at the airport

Sharing the video, news agency ANI tweeted, “Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today.”

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Ahmedabad to watch the high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals. 

"I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want...," Tendulkar told the media.

Prior to the match, a grand musical ceremony will take place but it won't televised.

According to India Today, Indian film stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, holders of the Golden Tickets, will attend the ceremony and watch the game.

Along with the two movie stars, Tendulkar was also one of the recipients of the Golden Ticket.

Blockbuster match

Billions of cricket fans from around the world will tune in to watch great rivals, Pakistan and India, play at the biggest cricket stadium.

The contest will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing a One-Day International against each other on Indian soil after 10 years. Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.

Both sides enter this contest after wins in their opening matches. India beat Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi and Pakistan signed off their memorable trip to Hyderabad by recording the highest-ever chase in the history of the World Cup, thanks to gutsy centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, on Tuesday.

Babar Azam’s side kicked off their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win over the Netherlands. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup
World Cup 2023: India put Pakistan to bat first after winning toss

World Cup 2023: India put Pakistan to bat first after winning toss
Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'

Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion
Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team

Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team
Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live video

Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live
Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?

Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?
Pakistan aim to break India jinx in high-stakes World Cup clash today

Pakistan aim to break India jinx in high-stakes World Cup clash today
Mbappe stars as France seal early Euro 2024 ticket along with Portugal, Belgium

Mbappe stars as France seal early Euro 2024 ticket along with Portugal, Belgium
World Cup: Stage set for electrifying face-off as Pakistan eye breaking India jinx in Ahmedabad colosseum

World Cup: Stage set for electrifying face-off as Pakistan eye breaking India jinx in Ahmedabad colosseum
New Zealand thump Bangladesh to secure third World Cup 2023 win

New Zealand thump Bangladesh to secure third World Cup 2023 win
World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India match

World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India match