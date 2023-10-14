Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam (left) walks to the pavilion after being bowled during Pakistan, India World Cup 2023 match on October 14, 2023 and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. — AFP/X/File

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a jibe at Pakistan's batting collapse during their World Cup 2023 match against India on Saturday.

The match being played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium saw the Men in Green lose their last eight wickets for a meagre 36 runs and were bowled out in the 43rd over giving a below-par target of 192 runs to India.

"Our hospitality is unparallel [...] all Pakistani batters got a chance to bat," Sehwag said on X while taking a jibe at Green Shirts being bowled out on a seemingly batting-friendly surface.

"They [the Pakistan team] remembered that it was time for evening snacks," he added.



Earlier in the day, batting first Pakistan lost their openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — after a steady start but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings.

Babar and Rizwan put on 82 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings. But Babar fell soon after getting to 50 in the high-voltage clash.



Pakistan reached 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a crowd dominated by Indian spectators after delays in visas for Pakistan fans.

Later, Rizwan was also sent packing, and it went downhill from there as none of the players — except Hasan Ali — scored in double digits.

The Green Shirts could only set a target of 192 against India, and the Men In Blue are expected to chase it with ease.