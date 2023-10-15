 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Meghan Markle is looking really ridiculous

Experts have just started to weigh in on Meghan Markle’s rumored bid for a political U turn.

Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, Pauline Maclaran.

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent interviews with Express UK.

During the course of this chat Ms Maclaran was quoted saying, “When she was lobbying for parental leave she used her Duchess of Sussex title and I don't think that was an appropriate move.”

“To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the US, using a title is really rather ridiculous. It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps.”

“She could have said she was co-founder of Archewell or an actress. The royal title still seems to contribute to her sense of self and identity. I think it shows she hasn't got a clear direction.”

In regards to her chances at entering politics, Ms Maclaran believes its not unheard of given Arnold Schwarzenegger’s entrance, later in life.

At the end of the day, “it just depends how she develops a strategy, learns and adapts. She could probably go far, but she has a lot of tainting to overcome.”

“I would have thought the Americans are not over Harry's book Spare. [The Sussexes'] got teased mercilessly for that, particularly with South Park.”

In the eyes of Ms Maclaran, “That was really a significant popular culture moment where they became a huge laughing stock, and still are to an extent.”

So “I can't see her going anywhere at the moment,” Ms Maclaran also added before signing off. 

