Timothée Chalamet heaps praises on Tom Holland, Zendaya and Austin Butler

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Timothée Chalamet has only praises for friends Zendaya and Tom Holland, describing them as the 'good' people in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actor, who co-starred with Zendaya in Dune and its upcoming sequel, expressed his admiration for the couple in an interview for British GQ Magazine's November issue.

“They're level, they're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood,” he said.

He specifically highlighted Zendaya's ability to achieve remarkable success while maintaining an unbothered demeanor, saying, “Just how much she's able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega inspiring, she's just doing.”

Timothée also expressed his appreciation for his friendships with fellow actors Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

“…And then Austin and Florence. I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.”

Timothée, Zendaya, and Florence all shared the screen in Dune: Part Two, which is currently scheduled for release on March 15 after facing multiple delays.

The production of Dune: Part Two was halted by COVID-related delays and the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. 

