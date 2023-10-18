 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

X to charge $1 for basic features in new 'Not a Bot' model

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Tuesday (October 17) that it would be testing a new subscription model known as "Not A Bot" for a $1 annual fee.

Users who opt for this subscription will be charged for likes, reposts, quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

The primary goal behind this subscription model is to combat bots and spammers. X stated that the fee would vary from country to country, adjusting based on exchange rates. Initially, the new subscription will be made available to users in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Existing users will not be affected during this testing phase. However, new users who choose not to subscribe will have limited capabilities, only being able to view and read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts.

The issue of bots has been a topic of concern, especially since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform last year. In response, X introduced limitations on viewing tweets in July to ensure the authenticity of its user base.

Earlier this month, there were reports that X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, met with the platform's lenders and discussed plans to test three tiers of its subscription service, which would be based on the number of ads shown to users.

More From Sci-Tech:

Instagrammers decry Meta shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content

Instagrammers decry Meta shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content
IT minister underscores SIFC initiatives to revolutionise IT, telecom in Pakistan

IT minister underscores SIFC initiatives to revolutionise IT, telecom in Pakistan
Elon Musk's X fined A$610,500 over non-compliance in child-abuse probe

Elon Musk's X fined A$610,500 over non-compliance in child-abuse probe
Adobe unveils interactive dress as part of Project Primrose video

Adobe unveils interactive dress as part of Project Primrose

What did researchers read from 2,000-year-old text using AI?

What did researchers read from 2,000-year-old text using AI?
16 Psyche: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy carrying NASA spacecraft blasts off to metal-rich asteroid

16 Psyche: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy carrying NASA spacecraft blasts off to metal-rich asteroid
Elon Musk's SpaceX, Nasa to send probe to study Psyche asteroid

Elon Musk's SpaceX, Nasa to send probe to study Psyche asteroid
Spectacular: Scientists find two icy giants colliding in deep space

Spectacular: Scientists find two icy giants colliding in deep space
Is Starlink satellite threat to humans? Elon Musk SpaceX breaks silence

Is Starlink satellite threat to humans? Elon Musk SpaceX breaks silence
MOON WALK: Prada to design lunar spacesuits for Nasa's 2025 Artemis III mission

MOON WALK: Prada to design lunar spacesuits for Nasa's 2025 Artemis III mission
James Webb Telescope reveals new insights on Orion Nebula

James Webb Telescope reveals new insights on Orion Nebula
What is Draconid meteor shower and how can you see it

What is Draconid meteor shower and how can you see it