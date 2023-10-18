X to charge $1 for basic features in new 'Not a Bot' model

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, announced on Tuesday (October 17) that it would be testing a new subscription model known as "Not A Bot" for a $1 annual fee.



Users who opt for this subscription will be charged for likes, reposts, quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

The primary goal behind this subscription model is to combat bots and spammers. X stated that the fee would vary from country to country, adjusting based on exchange rates. Initially, the new subscription will be made available to users in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Existing users will not be affected during this testing phase. However, new users who choose not to subscribe will have limited capabilities, only being able to view and read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts.

The issue of bots has been a topic of concern, especially since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform last year. In response, X introduced limitations on viewing tweets in July to ensure the authenticity of its user base.

Earlier this month, there were reports that X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, met with the platform's lenders and discussed plans to test three tiers of its subscription service, which would be based on the number of ads shown to users.