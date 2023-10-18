 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Meghan Markle does not want Archie, Lili in UK 'anytime soon'

Meghan Markle is largely against getting her children back in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who visited Britain alongside husband Prince Harry back in September 2022, does not want kids Archie and Lilibet back into the fold.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "It does seem unlikely that Meghan will be visiting Britain any time soon. The same, in the short term anyway, applies to Archie and Lili.

"I see no substance to the rumour that Harry will split his time between the United States and Britain. He has serious concerns about security and still has a case pending against the Home Office regarding this which is awaiting trial.

"It is obviously important is that there there is an arrangement, probably, though not necessarily with the Royal Family, which gives him a secure permanent base which he can use when he does visit Britain,” he continued, noting that Meghan feels much more secure when her children are in California.

