pakistan
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Raees Ansari

Senior jurist SM Zafar passes away at 93

Raees Ansari

Senior Pakistani jurist and former Senator Syed Muhammad Zafar. — smzafarorg/File
Senior Pakistani jurist and former Senator Syed Muhammad Zafar, popularly known as SM Zafar, passed away at the age of 93, his family members in Lahore confirmed on Thursday.

The family revealed that the legal expert had been ailing for a long time.

Also known as one of the most prominent Pakistani human rights activists and noted lawyer, Zafar was the father of Barrister Ali Zafar — a top leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — and served as the federal minister of Law and Justice from 1965 to 1969.

The veteran jurist was born in Burma on December 6, 1930, and began his career as a lawyer in the 1950s after graduating from University Law College.

After retiring from the government in 1968, he started his own law practice and hung the boots as an active law practitioner in 2014.

His landmark legal contributions include the acquittal of Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the discussion and draft of the 1973 Constitution, and participation in the drafting of the 18th constitutional amendment.

Besides being a Nishan e Imtiaz (2012) holder, Zafar received several other awards and souvenirs for his services to the country. 

