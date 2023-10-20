 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Aus: Australia eye big target despite fall of wickets

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Australia´s Mitchell Marsh reacts after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP
Australia´s Mitchell Marsh reacts after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

Australia Friday went on a rampage against Pakistani bowlers as their openers scored centuries before one of them was dismissed in the World Cup 2023 match being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Aussies are eyeing for a huge target as Pakistan got late wickets in the match.

Mitchell Marsh scored 121 off 108 balls before Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him, while the pacer also sent Glenn Maxwell packing for a duck. Later, Usama Mir picked up the wicket of Steven Smith (7).

The Babar Azam-led team has so far won two out of three total games played, while Pat Cummins' side has only managed to secure one win out of its total three matches in the tournament.

For today's match, Pakistan have rested Shadab Khan and brought in Usama Mir as his replacement.

Pakistan skipper termed the pitch at the Chinnaswamy stadium “good”. He said his side is now confident after a couple of good sessions and time to rest. Babar, however, spoke about the Green Shirts’ need to bat better, as they didn’t perform well against the arch-rivals India.

Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said his side would have bowled first too had they won the toss, but were also fine with batting.

The Australian captain found the wicket “really good” and spoke about his team’s energy against Sri Lanka during their last win in the event. Cummins hopes his team will display the same performance against Pakistan as well.

"Same side, everyone's good to go," he said.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow...

More From Sports:

Pak vs Aus: David Warner smashes highest score against Pakistan in World Cup

Pak vs Aus: David Warner smashes highest score against Pakistan in World Cup
World Cup 2023: Pakistan eye victory against heavy-weight Australia today

World Cup 2023: Pakistan eye victory against heavy-weight Australia today
Pakistani ‘players sick from being confined to hotel’

Pakistani ‘players sick from being confined to hotel’
Cummins shrugs off Indian journalist query on Rizwan's dedication of win to 'Hamas' video

Cummins shrugs off Indian journalist query on Rizwan's dedication of win to 'Hamas'
India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in World Cup 2023 match

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in World Cup 2023 match
World Cup 2023: Pakistan to capitalise on 'dog chewed' ball in India

World Cup 2023: Pakistan to capitalise on 'dog chewed' ball in India
World Cup: Health update on Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha

World Cup: Health update on Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha
PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians

PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians
Pak vs Aus: One change likely in Pakistan playing XI

Pak vs Aus: One change likely in Pakistan playing XI
Egyptian football star Salah condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza, calls for action

Egyptian football star Salah condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza, calls for action
Pakistani cricketers in India express solidarity with Gaza

Pakistani cricketers in India express solidarity with Gaza
NZ vs Afg: Black Caps beat Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in World Cup 2023

NZ vs Afg: Black Caps beat Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in World Cup 2023